One of the few constants of the ever-changing world of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is the tight-knit bond of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, something that Kim Kardashian West confirmed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live , where she staunchly defended her younger sister Kendall Jenner's controversial Pepsi ad .

In an interview with Andy Cohen, the reality celebrity opened up about the Pepsi ad for the first time, giving some insight into how Jenner felt about the controversy.

"She totally understood at the end of the day and she felt really awful for it,” Kardashian West said. “She just wants to move on from it.”

Kardashian West continued to defend Jenner later in the interview, saying that her intentions were good.

"I think any time someone does anything they don’t have bad intentions—especially Kendall, who’s so sensitive,” she said. “She would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way.”

The advertisement, which heavily referenced resistance culture and featured Jenner handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer as a peace offering, sparked plenty of backlash online , with some calling the commercial tone deaf for making light of social movements like Black Lives Matter; Pepsi ended up pulling the ad the day after it was released, citing that it "missed the mark."

Watch Kardashian West's interview below.