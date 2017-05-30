U.S.
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionBest Late-Night Moments of the Year So Far
late-night-lead
WorldExplosion in Man's Garage Caused by World War II-Era Grenades From German Flea Market
Germany Hot Grenades
uplifting newsNo One Showed Up to This 8-Year-Old's Birthday Party. Then Cops and Firefighters Came to the Rescue
Kids at backyard birthday party
TourismWhy Your Vacation Photos Are More About You Than What You See
Anniversary Of Nuclear Disaster At Three Mile Island Marked Near The Site
The Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant is seen in the early morning hours March 28, 2011 in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Jeff Fusco—Getty Images
Pennsylvania

Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant Will Close in 2019

Marc Levy / AP
10:40 AM ET

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — The owner of Three Mile Island, site of the United States' worst commercial nuclear power accident, said Monday that it will shut down the plant in 2019 without a financial rescue from Pennsylvania.

Exelon Corp.'s announcement comes after what it called more than five years of losses on the single-unit power plant and its recent failure in an auction to sell Three Mile Island's power into the regional grid.

In the meantime, the Chicago-based energy company wants Pennsylvania to give nuclear power megawatts the kind of preferential treatment and premium payments that are given to renewable energies, such as wind and solar.

Nuclear power plants have been hammered by the natural gas boom that has slashed electricity prices in competitive markets.

In March 1979, equipment failure and operator errors led to a partial core meltdown of one of Three Mile Island's two reactors.

The damaged reactor has been mothballed since, but the other reactor is still in use. Exelon said that its operating costs for just one unit at the plant are high, further damaging Three Mile Island's financial viability.

Perhaps nuclear power's biggest nemesis is the cheap natural gas flooding the market from the northeast's Marcellus Shale reservoir, the nation's most prolific gas field. Meanwhile, electricity consumption hit a wall after the recession, while states have emphasized renewable energies and efficiency.

So-called nuclear bailouts have thus far won approval in Illinois and New York. The potential for higher utility bills in Pennsylvania and other states is drawing pushback from rival energy companies, manufacturers and consumer advocates.

Pennsylvania is the nation's No. 2 nuclear power state.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME