migration

Dramatic Video Shows Dozens of Migrants Rescued From Burning Boat in the Mediterranean

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:11 PM ET

A dramatic video shows the moment an inflatable dinghy holding 34 migrants caught fire in the Mediterranean Sea — and how rescuers saved all 34 people on board.

The video shows the group of migrants jumping off the dinghy in orange life vests as the fire spread, leaving burning debris in the water just off the Spanish coast.

Portuguese and Spanish rescue services arrived shortly after the inferno broke out. A Portuguese Air Force plane dropped a life raft into the water, and two Spanish coast guard vessels also picked up uninjured people, CBS reported.

The rescuers were able to save all the migrants on the vessel, some of whom were clinging onto charred pieces of the boat to stay afloat.

The Portuguese Air Force said in a statement that the cause of the fire is still unknown, and that there was no immediate reason that explained how the blaze started, according to CBS News.

Other migrants have faced danger on sea recently. About a week ago, more than 2,000 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean.

Follow TIME