Germany Hot Grenades
A box with the leftovers of grenades is pictured in front of a garage in Hennef, western Germany, on May 30, 2017.  Henning Kaiser—AP
World

Explosion in Man's Garage Caused by World War II-Era Grenades From German Flea Market

Associated Press
10:31 AM ET

(BERLIN) — Police in western Germany say a neighborhood was evacuated after World War II-era grenades and other munitions bought at a flea market began exploding in summer-like heat.

Police said Tuesday that authorities were called after an explosion Monday afternoon in the town of Hennef, east of Bonn. They arrived to find a garage in flames, and more explosions followed.

They cleared a wide area around the home, shutting a stretch of railway and highway as experts were brought in. They secured the munitions and destroyed them in a controlled explosion in a field.

The 51-year-old homeowner, who's under investigation for weapons law violations, told police he bought the crate of munitions at a flea market and they apparently started exploding in the hot weather.

There were no injuries.

