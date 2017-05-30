Newsfeed
celebrities

George Clooney Just Hinted That the Twins Could Arrive Any Day Now

Raisa Bruner
11:49 AM ET

George and Amal Clooney are hunkering down in preparation for the arrival of a couple exciting house guests — their new twins. On Sunday, George Clooney skipped out on an awards event in Armenia with a pretty reasonable excuse: he didn't want to take any chances and miss the twins' impending arrival.

"I really would have been (there) but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home," Clooney explained in a message. The event was for the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, an annual $1 million prize bestowed on a humanitarian in honor of the survivors of the Armenian genocide. Both George and Amal have been consistent human rights advocates, and Clooney is the co-chair of the prize selection committee and has attended the ceremony in the past. This year's recipient was Dr. Tom Catena, an American missionary who works in Sudan's Nuba Mountains, and he will pay the prize forward by donating to a number of charities.

"Dr. Catena is a role model to us all, and yet another example of people on the ground truly making a difference," Clooney said in his message.

But in the meantime high-powered duo Clooney and Amal will be home prepping for the births. No word yet on what they might be thinking of as names, although "Casa" and "Migos" are probably out.

