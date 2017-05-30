Robert De Niro Says the U.S. Has Turned Into 'a Tragic Dumbass Comedy'

Executive producer/actor Robert De Niro of the film 'The Wizard of Lies' speaks onstage during the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Executive producer/actor Robert De Niro of the film 'The Wizard of Lies' speaks onstage during the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

When asked to describe the state of the United States "in movie terms," two-time Oscar winning actor Robert De Niro said the country was once "an inspiring uplifting drama," but now has turned into "a tragic dumbass comedy."

De Niro made the bleak comment during a commencement address at Brown University on Sunday, the Associated Press reports . The actor also urged the students present to "work to stop the insanity" and strive to make the world a better place.

This is not the first time De Niro has made his feelings about President Donald Trump's administration clear . In January, he suggested that calls to oppose the president's inaugural events were "warranted."

Likening the political climate to a 'tragic, dumbass comedy' honorary degree recipient Robert De Niro exhorts grads to 'work for the change' pic.twitter.com/MSCjwG4v4U - Brown University (@BrownUniversity) May 29, 2017

"I think that whatever people do they should do it fully because there's a lot of crazy stuff happening now — it's just crazy," he told Today show anchor Matt Lauer. "And maybe it's an act and we'll see once [Trump's] in, but you know, everybody has to be on guard," he added.

De Niro also called Trump "a bulls--t artist… who doesn’t know what he’s talking about," in an October interview for the # VoteYourFuture campaign .