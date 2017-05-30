U.S.
Search
Sign In
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Portland Anti-Muslim Attack, Manuel Noriega and Tiger Woods
OR: Hundreds Attend Vigil After Two Murdered In Portland MAX
CrimeThe 6 Most Mysterious Unsolved Murders of All Time
Candles Lit at Jonbenet Ramsey Murder Site
Middle EastThis Kuwaiti Anti-Terror Ad Is Going Viral in the Middle East
White HousePresident Trump's Communications Director Mike Dubke Has Resigned
Memorial Day
Executive producer/actor Robert De Niro of the film 'The Wizard of Lies' speaks onstage during the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
Executive producer/actor Robert De Niro of the film 'The Wizard of Lies' speaks onstage during the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
celebrities

Robert De Niro Says the U.S. Has Turned Into 'a Tragic Dumbass Comedy'

Kate Samuelson
9:06 AM ET

When asked to describe the state of the United States "in movie terms," two-time Oscar winning actor Robert De Niro said the country was once "an inspiring uplifting drama," but now has turned into "a tragic dumbass comedy."

De Niro made the bleak comment during a commencement address at Brown University on Sunday, the Associated Press reports. The actor also urged the students present to "work to stop the insanity" and strive to make the world a better place.

This is not the first time De Niro has made his feelings about President Donald Trump's administration clear. In January, he suggested that calls to oppose the president's inaugural events were "warranted."

"I think that whatever people do they should do it fully because there's a lot of crazy stuff happening now — it's just crazy," he told Today show anchor Matt Lauer. "And maybe it's an act and we'll see once [Trump's] in, but you know, everybody has to be on guard," he added.

De Niro also called Trump "a bulls--t artist… who doesn’t know what he’s talking about," in an October interview for the #VoteYourFuture campaign.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME