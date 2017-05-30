World
Search
Sign In
CrimeThe History Behind the Law That Created a Registry of Sex Offenders
The Los Angeles County Fair starts today in Pomona. Pic shows a booth set for fairgoers to check on
Video GamesBest Video Games of 2017 So Far
video-games-lead
FranceParis Mayor Backtracks After Calling for Black Feminist Festival to Be Banned
Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg Unveils Startup Garage
celebritiesRobert De Niro Says the U.S. Has Turned Into 'a Tragic Dumbass Comedy'
Executive producer/actor Robert De Niro of the film 'The Wizard of Lies' speaks onstage during the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
zain-ad
A television ad depicting a suicide bomber coming face-to-face with victims of terrorism has gone viral in the Middle East
Middle East

This Kuwaiti Anti-Terror Ad Is Going Viral in the Middle East

Kate Samuelson
8:50 AM ET

A television ad depicting a suicide bomber coming face-to-face with victims of terrorism has gone viral in the Middle East, racking up nearly three million views on YouTube over the weekend.

The ad, which was produced by Zain, a commercial mobile operator based in Kuwait, according to CNN, was released during Ramadan. During the Muslim festival, TV-watching tends to skyrocket in the Middle East, The Guardian reports.

The three-minute video shows a suicide bomber preparing a bomb and then walking through scenes of carnage he has created, including a bus and a wedding. Known survivors of previous attacks make appearances, including Ibrahim Abdulsalam, who was injured in a Kuwait mosque blast, and a bride who survived the bombing of her 2005 wedding in Amman, Jordan. An actor also plays the young Syrian boy Omran Daqneesh, who was injured in an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria.

As the video plays, a song with lyrics that include "Worship your God with love, with love not terror" and "Confront your enemy with peace, not war" can be heard in the background. The tune is sung by the Emirati singer Hussain al-Jasmi, who makes an appearance towards the video's conclusion, during which he extends a hand to the suicide bomber.

The video has been met with both praise and criticism. Emirati writer Sultan Al Qassemi described the clip as "a beautiful ad on counter violence and extremism," and many YouTube users have commented that the video is beautiful and powerful.

However, the inclusion of five-year-old Daqneesh has been a controversial one, with some arguing that he should not have been featured as his injuries came as a result of airstrikes launched by the Syrian government and its allies, rather than by terrorists.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME