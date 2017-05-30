U.S.
Search
Sign In
Middle EastThis Kuwaiti Anti-Terror Ad Is Going Viral in the Middle East
White HousePresident Trump's Communications Director Mike Dubke Has Resigned
Memorial Day
South KoreaSouth Korea's President Demands Probe Into U.S. Missile Defense System
Moon Jae-in
United KingdomThe British Zookeeper Killed by a Tiger Was a 'Shining Light,' Her Colleagues Say
Yellow police tape
Severe Weather North Carolina
A man patches holes in his roof after a possible tornado destroyed parts of a mobile home neighborhood and a volunteer fire station in Autryville, N.C., on May 23, 2017.  Raul Rubiera—AP
U.S.

More Than a Dozen Injured in Second Wave of Storms in North Carolina

TIME
7:43 AM ET

(CLINTON, N.C.) — At least a dozen people have been hurt after storms struck in eastern North Carolina nearly a week after a tornado hit the area.

The storm hit Sampson County about 30 miles east of Fayetteville around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Assistant Sampson County manager Susan Holder told local news outlets that at least three people were taken to hospitals. None of the injuries were serious, Holder said.

Trees fell on houses and power lines. Duke Energy reported about 1,800 customers without service Tuesday morning. About 1,000 of those were in Sampson County.

Holder said the county received more than a dozen reports of flipped homes. A number of hog and poultry farm houses were destroyed.

A tornado struck the county May 23, heavily damaging several homes and a fire station in Autryville. No serious injuries were reported.

Schools were opening two hours later than usual in Sampson County and the city of Clinton on Tuesday because of road closures in the area.

The National Weather Service planned to send a survey team to Sampson County on Tuesday to determine if the damage came from a tornado or straight-line winds.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME