World
Search
Sign In
United KingdomThe British Zookeeper Killed by a Tiger Was a 'Shining Light,' Her Colleagues Say
Yellow police tape
ChinaA Guy Stole $2 Million and Spent a Third of It on Tips
Online Crime
oregonPortland Mayor Wants 'Trump Free Speech Rally' Canceled over Fears of 'Hatred'
Ted Wheeler
AustraliaAustralia Plans to Ban Pedophiles from Traveling Abroad in a Bid to Protect Asian Children
THA, Thailand,Aranyaprathet, border aera to Cambodia. Child prostitutes waiting for customers
KYRGYZSTAN-RUSSIA-RELIGION
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill conducts a service at the Holy Resurrection Cathedral in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 28, 2017.  Vyacheslav Oseledko—AFP/Getty Images
russia

Russia's Highest Religious Authority Just Compared Gay Marriage to Nazi Germany

Feliz Solomon
5:32 AM ET

The head of Russia’s Orthodox church has likened marriage equality to Nazism, the latest in a spate of controversies from the country’s highest religious authority.

The Moscow Times reports that Patriarch Kirill made the comments during a visit to Kyrgyzstan where he was promoting a new translation of a book he authored.

Citing Russian-language media, the Times reports that Kirill referred to “so-called homosexual marriages” as a threat to family values. “When laws are detached from morality they cease being laws people can accept,” he was quoted as saying, comparing such laws to those enacted in Nazi Germany.

According to the Times, the Patriarch has made similar comparisons between marriage equality and authoritarianism in the past; Kirill said in a 2016 interview with Russia Today that homosexual unions were a form of “Soviet totalitarianism” that threaten humanity.

[Moscow Times]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME