Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill conducts a service at the Holy Resurrection Cathedral in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 28, 2017. Vyacheslav Oseledko—AFP/Getty Images

The head of Russia’s Orthodox church has likened marriage equality to Nazism , the latest in a spate of controversies from the country’s highest religious authority.

The Moscow Times reports that Patriarch Kirill made the comments during a visit to Kyrgyzstan where he was promoting a new translation of a book he authored.

Citing Russian-language media, the Times reports that Kirill referred to “so-called homosexual marriages” as a threat to family values. “When laws are detached from morality they cease being laws people can accept,” he was quoted as saying, comparing such laws to those enacted in Nazi Germany.

According to the Times, the Patriarch has made similar comparisons between marriage equality and authoritarianism in the past; Kirill said in a 2016 interview with Russia Today that homosexual unions were a form of “Soviet totalitarianism” that threaten humanity.

[Moscow Times ]