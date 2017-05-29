A History of President Trump's Awkward Handshakes

Newly inaugurated French President Emmanuel Macron drew international headlines when his knuckles turned white during an intense handshake with President Donald Trump at the G-7 meeting — an encounter he later called a “moment of truth.”



But Macron’s handshake with Trump wasn’t the first time one of the President’s greetings has drawn scrutiny, or been the source of a viral moment that ricocheted across the internet.

Trump's handshake with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch after he announced his intent to nominate him immediately drew notice, as it appeared like Trump was tugging on the justice's hand. And his handshake with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was thoroughly analyzed as well, with many opining that Trudeau wasn't letting himself get pulled into the traditional tug.

Sometimes, a lack of a handshake says even more. The President drew similar fanfare when he declined to shake the hand of German Chancellor Angela Merkel when she visited the White House.

Take a look at some of the other notable Trump handshakes that have caused a stir below.