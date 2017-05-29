Sports
golf

Tiger Woods Arrested on DUI Charge in Florida

Jennifer Calfas
12:11 PM ET

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested Monday in Florida under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods was taken into custody at 7:18 a.m. Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla., according to Palm Beach Sheriff's Department jail records. He was released on his own recognizance about three hours later.

A representative form the sheriff's department and the Jupiter Police Department did not respond immediately to TIME's request for comment.

Woods, who has suffered from back issues recently and underwent surgery on April 19, announced last week that he had no plans to retire for golf.

Once the top-rated golfer in the world, the 41-year-old withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February this year as a result of his back injury.

"I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again," Woods wrote on his website last week.

His most recent surgery will prevent Woods from playing for several months.

"I can't twist for another two and a half to three months," Woods wrote. "Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals."

