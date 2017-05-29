World
Search
Sign In
GermanyAngela Merkel Stopped Relying on President Trump Only After Failing to Reason With Him
Canadian PM Trudeau, German Chancellor Merkel, U.S. President Trump and Italian PM Gentiloni pose for a family photo at the start of G7 Summit at Greek Theatre in Taormina
celebrityEmmy Rossum Marries Mr. Robot Creator Sam Esmail
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
FranceVladimir Putin Denies Russian Interference in French Presidential Race
French President Emmanuel Macron receives Russian President Vladimir Putin in Versailles
golfTiger Woods Arrested on DUI Charge in Florida
tiger-woods
2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria, British Columbia
Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge are seen leaving from Victoria Harbour Airport on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.  Danny Martindale—FilmMagic
United Kingdom

Prince William Opens Up About Parenthood and the Loss of His Mother

Jennifer Calfas
12:28 PM ET

Prince William opened up about how he hopes to raise his kids — and what it means that his mother, the late Princess Diana, will never get a chance to meet them.

The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged that while it may be difficult, he wants to find a way to help his two children experience a normal life despite them being part of the United Kingdom's Royal Family.

"I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don't want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there," he said in a new interview with British GQ. "The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life."

Prince William discussed the importance of family as part of the ongoing Heads Together campaign, an effort to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

"I could not do my job without the stability of the family. Stability at home is so important to me," he said. "I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents."

And part of his family includes his mother. He said he wished she could have met his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, and his children, 3-year-old George and Charlotte, 2. Prince William said it's been hard for him to discuss the loss of his mother openly — noting that the added pressure of a public life makes it more difficult.

"I would like to have had her advice," he said. "I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME