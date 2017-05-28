Steven Soderbergh knows a thing or two about heist movies after directing the Ocean’s trilogy — but his latest entry to the genre, the upcoming Logan Lucky, is what he calls “a complete inversion” of the franchise: “It’s an anti-glam version of an Ocean’s movie,” director Steven Soderbergh previously told EW . And that’s apparent in the first trailer for the heist film, starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig as a team setting out to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the year’s biggest race.

“Nobody dresses nice,” Soderbergh, who also directed Tatum in Magic Mike, continued. “Nobody has nice stuff. They have no money. They have no technology. They have no technology. It’s all rubber band technology, and that’s what I thought was fun about it. It seemed familiar to me, but different enough. The landscape, the characters, and the canvass were the complete opposite of an Ocean’s film.”

This heist, of course, has a few obstacles — one being that Craig’s Joe Bang, who’s integral to the robbery, is in prison, and another being that the crew isn’t exactly fluent in the ways of technology. “I know everything there is to know about computers,” one man wearing a cowboy hat says as he takes a break from playing horseshoes with toilet seats. “All the Twitters — I know ’em.”

Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterson, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, and Hilary Swank also star in Logan Lucky, out Aug. 18. See the poster and watch the trailer above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com