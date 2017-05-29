Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesChanning Tatum and Adam Driver Team up for a Heist in First Logan Lucky Trailer
moviesCannes Palme d'Or Goes to Ruben Ostlund's Swedish Satire The Square
Winner's Photocall - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
New JerseyNavy Seal Dies After His Parachute Failed to Open During a Demonstration in New Jersey
Fleet Week New York
United KingdomBritish Airways Says Most Flights Are Now Running, Though Angry Passengers Still Face Delays
Disruption Continues To British Airways Flights After IT Meltdown
BRITAIN-SOMALIA-DIPLOMACY-SECURITY
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis in London on May 11, 2017. Justin Tallis—AFP/Getty Images
Military

Defense Chief James Mattis Says the U.S. Is Now Using 'Annihilation Tactics' Against ISIS

Feliz Solomon
12:38 AM ET

Defense Secretary James Mattis said Sunday that U.S. forces have entered a new, more aggressive phase in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS), which he termed “annihilation tactics.”

Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, Mattis said the U.S. military has shifted its strategy from attrition, whereby enemies are moved around and denied access to vital supplies, to annihilation, where they are surrounded and unable to escape.

“Our intention is that the foreign fighters do not survive the fight to return home to North Africa, to Europe, to America, to Asia, to Africa, we are not going to allow them to do so,” Mattis said. “We are going to stop them there and take apart the caliphate.”

Asked by host John Dickerson whether the acceleration in fighting was responsible for a rise in civilian deaths, Mattis replied that such casualties “are a fact of life in this sort of situation,” adding that the U.S. military will “do everything humanly possible consistent with military necessity, taking many chances to avoid civilian casualties at all costs.”

An airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition targeting the city of Mosul in March killed more than 100 people, drawing attention to a rise in civilian deaths in Iraq and Syria since President Donald Trump became commander-in-chief in January. Mattis said the fatal explosion may have been caused by munitions stored by ISIS in a residential area, based on residue he says was found at the site.

Read More: The Next War for Iraq: A Look Inside the Country's Fight With ISIS

The defense chief also commented on North Korea, where tensions have escalated between Washington and Pyongyang as the later progresses toward developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the U.S.

Mattis warned that conflict with North Korea “would be probably the worst kind of fighting in most people's lifetimes,” but he declined to elaborate on what circumstances could cause an escalation into military conflict.

[CBS]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME