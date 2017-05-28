Politics
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump Is Considering a White House Overhaul
Donald Trump
United KingdomBritish Police Still Probing Possible Connections to Manchester Bomber
The Prime Minister Responds To Manchester Terrorist Attack
MississippiAt Least 8 People Killed in Series of Mississippi Shootings
White HousePresident Trump Launches Twitter Attack: 'Fake News Is the Enemy'
President Donald Trump speaks to his son- in-law White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left, in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017.
dhs-kelly
NBC
White House

DHS Secretary John Kelly Defends Jared Kushner: 'I Don't See Any Issue Here'

Alana Abramson
11:18 AM ET

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly defended Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner Sunday following reports that he had attempted to set up a backchannel of communications with Russia.

"There's a lot of different ways to communicate, backchannel publicly with other countries," Kelly told NBC News' Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press." "I don't see any issue here relative to Jared."

The Washington Post reported Friday that Kushner had proposed establishing a secret communications channel with the Kremlin in a December meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned amidst controversy over his own contact with Kislyak, also attended that meeting, according to the Post.

The White House declined to comment on the report, but President Trump tweeted Sunday morning that reports about his administration with attribution to anonymous sources are "fake news."

The Washington Post report came one day after reports that Kushner is the focus of the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Earlier this month, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was appointed as a special prosecutor to oversee the probe.

When Todd pressed Kelly on the fact that Kushner was reportedly establishing communications with a country that is under investigation for possibly colluding with the Trump campaign and interfering in the 2016 presidential election, Kelly responded that the meetings were taking place during the presidential transition.

"I think any time you can open lines of communication with anyone, whether they're good friends or not-so-good friends, is a smart thing to do," Kelly said.

Kelly reiterated similar comments in another interview on ABC News' "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," telling Martha Raddatz any form of communication, particularly with nations that don't have the best relationships with the United States, is a "good thing."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME