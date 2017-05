A United Continental Holdings Inc. airplane prepares for landing as the New York City skyline stands in the background at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Photographer: Timothy Fadek/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A United Continental Holdings Inc. airplane prepares for landing as the New York City skyline stands in the background at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Photographer: Timothy Fadek/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEWARK, N.J.) — A suspicious package that forced the partial evacuation of a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport has been determined not to be a threat.

Police for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the suspicious package was found in Terminal A on Saturday afternoon and that a partial evacuation of the departure level occurred.

No details were immediately available on the nature of the package.