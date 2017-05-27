Woman Held Captive by South Carolina Serial Killer Will Receive $25,000 Reward

The woman who was chained inside a shipping container by South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will receive a $25,000 reward for assisting investigators with the case.

The news came on Friday — the same day Kohlhepp, 44, pleaded guilty to the seven murders he was accused of, according to local CBS affiliate WLTX . In exchange for his plea, Kohlhepp will be spared from the death penalty but will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Kohlhepp held Kala Brown captive for more than two months on his property last year before investigators rescued her in November. She had been raped, and her boyfriend was shot and killed by Kohlhepp, authorities said.

Brown will receive the monetary reward for providing the information to investigators that was used to locate the bodies of her boyfriend and two other people on Kohlhepp's property, WLTX reports. The information also helped investigators conclude that Kohlhepp murdered four people at a nearby Superbike store in 2003.

Kohlhepp had apparently committed those murders because employees had remarked that he was an inexperienced biker, authorities said, according to WLTX.

A $25,000 reward for information regarding that case had already long been the table, but a break did not come until Brown was discovered.

Brown reportedly did not go to Kohlhepp's sentencing on Friday. He will serve seven consecutive life terms plus 60 years on kidnapping, sexual assault and other charges with no eligibility for parole.