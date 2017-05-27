World
Afghanistan's President Ghani visits Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen in Tehran, Iran on April 19, 2015.  Iranian Religious Leader Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Says Saudi Arabia Is a 'Cow Being Milked' by U.S.

Associated Press
2:00 PM ET

(TEHRAN, Iran) — Iran's Supreme Leader has said that Saudi Arabia is a "cow being milked" by the United States.

A Saturday report by the semi-official Fars news agency quotes Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying that Saudi Arabia trades its wealth with "pagans and enemies."

"The stupid Saudi government thinks it can attract the friendship of enemies by giving them money," said Khamenei.

Khamenei added that bastion of Islam Saudi Arabia is "cruel toward believers and kind toward pagans."

President Donald Trump signed a $110 billion weapons deal with Saudi Arabia during his visit to kingdom last week.

Majority Shiite Iran and predominantly Sunni Saudi Arabia support opposite sites in the conflicts in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere in the Middle East.

