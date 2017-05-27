U.S.
New York

James Mattis Tells West Point Graduates: Terrorists Must Not Define 'Our Sense of Normal'

Associated Press
11:28 AM ET

(WEST POINT, N.Y.) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says this week's terror attack in Manchester, England, underscores the need for institutions like the U.S. Military Academy.

Mattis told the 950 graduating cadets at West Point on Saturday that they are joining the ranks of those whose mission is to protect the innocent from terror.

He says they must never permit perpetrators of terror to define "our sense of normal."

Twenty-two people were killed in a bombing at a concert hall in Manchester on Monday.

The retired four-star Marine general became defense secretary Jan. 20, hours after Republican President Donald Trump was sworn in.

Three brothers are among the cadets. Noah, Sumner and Cole Ogrydziak, of Nederland, Texas, entered the academy in 2013. The last time three siblings graduated together was 1985.

