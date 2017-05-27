World
World

Hundreds Evacuated at London's Old Vic Theatre

Associated Press
11:37 AM ET

(LONDON) — Hundreds of people have been evacuated at London's Old Vic Theatre during a performance and police say they are on the scene.

Theatergoers tweeted that a matinee performance of "Woyzeck" starring John Boyega was halted by theater staff and audience and cast were told to leave.

Photos showed police tape cordoning off the area around the theater, near the city's busy Waterloo Station, which handles both trains and the tube. Police say officers are at the theater but are not giving further details.

Britain is under heightened security after Monday's deadly bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

