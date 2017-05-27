Politics
Search
Sign In
remembranceZbigniew Brzezinski, Jimmy Carter National Security Adviser, Dies at 89
Iran hearing
AfghanistanSuicide Car Bomb Kills at Least 18 in Afghanistan
WorldBritish Airways Cancels Flights After Global Computer Outage
Manchester Arena incident
EnvironmentGroup of 7 Meeting Ends Without Agreement on Climate Change
Italy: G7 Summit 2017 Taormina
President Trump Holds Listening Session With County Sheriffs
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 7: (AFP OUT) Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, listens during a county sheriff listening session with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration will return to court Tuesday to argue it has broad authority over national security and to demand reinstatement of a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries that stranded refugees and triggered protests. (Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images) Pool—Getty Images
politics

White House Refuses to Address Reports That Jared Kushner Wanted Secret Line With Russia

Associated Press
10:12 AM ET

(TAORMINA, Sicily) — President Donald Trump's top advisers are refusing to address reports that his son-in-law and a top Russian diplomat may have discussed setting up a secret communications channel.

In a press conference in Sicily, Saturday, advisers H.R. McMaster and Gary Cohn declined to comment on new revelations about Jared Kushner's communications with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Kislyak told his superiors that he and Kushner discussed setting up a back channel between Trump's transition team and the Kremlin.

The White House in March confirmed that Kushner and Kislyak met at Trump Tower in December for what one official called a brief courtesy meeting.

McMaster adds, "we have back channel communications with a number of countries."

He says, "it allows you to communicate in a discreet manner."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME