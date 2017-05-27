U.S.
Virginia

Suspect in Fatal Police Shooting Arrested After Manhunt

TIME
9:26 AM ET

(RICHMOND, Va.) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody following a manhunt in the fatal shooting of a Virginia state police special agent.

State Police officials say the trooper was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday while approaching a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street. Officials tell The Richmond Times-Dispatch that the shooting happened after a state trooper special agent and Richmond police officer approached the car within a public housing development.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle fired a shot and ran. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was detained.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says officers "were just having a conversation with the individuals when the state police special agent was shot."

Follow TIME