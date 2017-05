Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street after addressing the media following a COBRA meeting to discuss the government's response to the Manchester terror attack, on May 23, 2017 in London, England. Prime Minister Theresa May has held a COBRA meeting this morning following a suicide attack at Manchester Arena as concert goers were leaving the venue after Ariana Grande had performed. Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the explosion as a terrorist attack with 22 fatalities and 59 injured.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street after addressing the media following a COBRA meeting to discuss the government's response to the Manchester terror attack, on May 23, 2017 in London, England. Prime Minister Theresa May has held a COBRA meeting this morning following a suicide attack at Manchester Arena as concert goers were leaving the venue after Ariana Grande had performed. Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the explosion as a terrorist attack with 22 fatalities and 59 injured. Carl Court—Getty Images

(MANCHESTER) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says the country's threat level from terrorism had been reduced from its top level of "critical," which indicates an attack is imminent.

May says it now stands at "severe," meaning an attack is highly likely.

The level was raised to critical after Monday's bomb attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people.

May says major progress has been made in the investigation but that people should remain vigilant.