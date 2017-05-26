U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaPentagon Will Try to Shoot Down a North Korea-Like Intercontinental Missile
NKOREA-POLITICS
PeopleWhat to Know About John F. Kennedy's Life, in 90 Seconds
jfk-fb
United KingdomAriana Grande Says She'll Return to Manchester to Hold a Benefit Concert
Floral Tributes Are Left For The Victims Of The Manchester Arena Terrorist Attack
Hillary ClintonRead Hillary Clinton's Wellesley College Commencement Address
Hillary Clinton Delivers Commencement Address At Wellesley College
US-POLITICS-TELECOM-TRUMP
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Mandel Ngan—Getty/AFP
Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Jokes About Shooting Reporters While at Gun Range

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:27 PM ET

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joked about shooting reporters while visiting a gun range and carrying a target sheet with bullet holes in it.

As he was holding the bullet-ridden target, Abbott allegedly said, "I'm gonna carry this around in case I see any reporters," according to the Texas Tribune.

The incident happened Friday as Abbott was at the range signing a bill into law lowering the cost of a handgun license in Texas the Tribune reported.

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to TIME's request for comment.

The comment comes shortly after another incident of violence against a reporter. A Guardian reporter said that Montana Republican Greg Gianforte "body slammed" him and broke his glasses Wednesday night. Gianforte, who won a special election for Montana's congressional seat on Thursday night, was charged with misdemeanor assault

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME