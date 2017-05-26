World
World

Reported Hate Crimes Spike in Manchester After Bombing

Associated Press
12:30 PM ET

(MANCHESTER, England) — The police chief in Manchester says there has been an increase in reported hate crimes since the suicide bombing at a pop concert in the city.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Ian Hopkins said Friday there is no place for discrimination and hatred in Manchester and urged people to report any incidents.

Hopkins said he has reached out to faith leaders to try to calm the situation.

He also says there has been a lot of progress in the investigation, but much work remains to be done.

Hopkins says 12 locations are still being searched.

