sri-lanka-mudlide-military-rescue-efforts-dozens-killed
Sri Lankans watch military rescue efforts at the site of a landslide at Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2017. Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed dozens and left many more missing on Friday.  Eranga Jayawardena—AP
Sri Lanka

91 Dead and 110 Missing Amid Torrential Flooding in Sri Lanka

Bharatha Mallawarachi and Eranga Jayawardena / AP
12:11 PM ET

(BELLANA, Sri Lanka) — Sri Lanka's government says 91 people have been killed and 110 others are missing in floods and torrents of mud unleashed by heavy rains. Authorities appealed for international help for rescue and relief operations.

The Disaster Management Center said Friday that tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the rain that started early Friday.

The foreign ministry has appealed for assistance from the United Nations and from other countries.

The government advised people living near swollen rivers and hilly slopes prone to landslides to evacuate, as heavy rains were expected to continue. Navy boats and air force helicopters were deployed to rescue marooned victims and provide emergency relief.

Follow TIME