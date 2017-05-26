Rex Tillerson Says U.S. Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Manchester Attack Leaks

(MANCHESTER, England) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States takes "full responsibility" for the leaking of information from Britain's investigation of the Manchester concert bombing.

Tillerson said during a trip to London on Friday that the U.S. "regrets" the leaks, which British officials complained had led to the publication of sensitive information.

The breach prompted the U.K. to briefly stop sharing information about the bombing inquiry with the U.S.

British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about the disclosures on Thursday. Information-sharing resumed after U.S. officials said evidence would be protected.

Tillerson said Friday that the "special relationship that exists between our two countries will certainly withstand this particular unfortunate event."