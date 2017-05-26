U.S.
A view outside the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel in Carson City, Nev., Feb. 23, 2011.  Jim Wilson/The New York Times/Redux Pictures
Nevada

Truck Driver Who Crashed Into Moonlite Bunny Ranch Wanted 'Notoriety,' Brothel Owner Says

Catherine Trautwein
11:54 AM ET

Moonlite Bunny Ranch owner Dennis Hof described the driver who crashed a stolen semi-tractor trailer rig into the brothel as a "disgruntled former trucking company employee," who acted "in an apparent sadistic attempt to gain notoriety," in a blog post chronicling the crash.

Law enforcement identified the driver who smashed into the front of the well-known Nevada brothel as 40-year-old Reno man Brian Brandt.

"We heard a loud crash and usually noises like that indicate some kind of celebration here," said sex worker Summer Sebastian in a video included in Hof's post. "The structure of the building was shaking and there was glass smashing and something wasn't right."

No one was injured in the crash.

Brandt was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property of another and possession of stolen property, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Follow TIME