Watch Laura Linney Finally Get Her Happy Ending in the Love Actually Sequel

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 25: Actress Laura Linney speaks at the lighting of The Empire State Building in honor of Red Nose Day at The Empire State Building on May 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

The mini sequel to Love Actually gave one of the most sympathetic characters a blessedly happy ending — with a nostalgic twist.

Red Nose Day Actually aired for American audiences on NBC Thursday, and it tied up several loose ends. But one happy ending stands out: Sarah's.

In Richard Curtis' 2003 holiday rom-com, the selfless Sarah (Laura Linney) devotes herself tirelessly to two things. One is her job and the other is her role as caretaker for her brother Michael (Michael Fitzgerald), who suffers from a mental illness.

Sarah has dreams. She yearns to be with her dreamboat colleague, designer Karl (Rodrigo Santoro), and she finally gets her chance to be with him. But her phone rings as it does incessantly throughout the movie because her brother needs her, and the dutiful sister makes a quick exit to soothe him. She and Karl never try again.

In 2015, the film's script editor dropped some more bleak news about Sarah's relationships prospects.

But that was then and this is 14 years later, and Sarah's phone is still blowing up. "Hello darling," she answers, and the audience assumes it's her brother. Except it's her doting husband, played by universally recognized heartthrob Patrick Dempsey. This guy just can't stop calling his "very nice wife," and they're quite cute together. Online, fans are rejoicing about it.

