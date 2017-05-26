Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
The White HouseSee Jared Kushner's Life in Pictures
Jared Kushner handing out free copies of The New York Observer's first issue published under his new ownership, in front of Grand Central Station 42nd St., New York City, Feb. 14, 2007. 2/14/07 Photo of Jared Kushner hawking The New York Observer in front of Grand Central Sation 42nd St. Photo by Joe Fornabaio (joefornabaio.com)
South CarolinaSouth Carolina Man Who Chained Woman Inside a Container Pleads Guilty to 7 Counts of Murder
todd-kohlhepp-bond-hearing-serial-killer
LIFE MagazineSee the 20 Times John F. Kennedy Appeared on the Cover of LIFE Magazine
Aug. 4, 1961 cover of LIFE magazine. Cover photo by Karsh.
TexasA Texas Teacher Told a Seventh-Grader She Was 'Most Likely to Become a Terrorist'
teacher-student-named-most-likely-become-terrorist
Laura Linney Lights The Empire State Building In Honor Of Red Nose Day
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 25: Actress Laura Linney speaks at the lighting of The Empire State Building in honor of Red Nose Day at The Empire State Building on May 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage) Monica Schipper—WireImage
movies

Watch Laura Linney Finally Get Her Happy Ending in the Love Actually Sequel

Ashley Hoffman
11:32 AM ET

The mini sequel to Love Actually gave one of the most sympathetic characters a blessedly happy ending — with a nostalgic twist.

Red Nose Day Actually aired for American audiences on NBC Thursday, and it tied up several loose ends. But one happy ending stands out: Sarah's.

In Richard Curtis' 2003 holiday rom-com, the selfless Sarah (Laura Linney) devotes herself tirelessly to two things. One is her job and the other is her role as caretaker for her brother Michael (Michael Fitzgerald), who suffers from a mental illness.

Sarah has dreams. She yearns to be with her dreamboat colleague, designer Karl (Rodrigo Santoro), and she finally gets her chance to be with him. But her phone rings as it does incessantly throughout the movie because her brother needs her, and the dutiful sister makes a quick exit to soothe him. She and Karl never try again.

In 2015, the film's script editor dropped some more bleak news about Sarah's relationships prospects.

But that was then and this is 14 years later, and Sarah's phone is still blowing up. "Hello darling," she answers, and the audience assumes it's her brother. Except it's her doting husband, played by universally recognized heartthrob Patrick Dempsey. This guy just can't stop calling his "very nice wife," and they're quite cute together. Online, fans are rejoicing about it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME