Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
NATODonald Trump's Awkward Moments at the NATO Summit, Analyzed by a Body Language Expert
BELGIUM-US-FRANCE-NATO-DEFENCE-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-MEETING
BooksInside John F. Kennedy's Rise to the White House
John F. Kennedy, Adolfo Lopez Mateos
ParentingHow Dads Treat Their Daughters Differently Than Sons
Father and daughters hands
G7 SummitWatch Live: British Prime Minister Theresa May Speaks at the G7 Summit
G7 Leaders Meet In Sicily
G7-SUMMIT-ITALY
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron talk during a bilateral meeting as they attend the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, on May 26, 2017 in Taormina, Sicily. The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the US and Italy will be joined by representatives of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as teams from Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria and Tunisia during the summit from May 26 to 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN (Photo credit should read STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images) STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN—AFP/Getty Images
viral

The Internet Agrees That Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron Make a Lovely Pair

Ashley Hoffman
10:12 AM ET

Whether or not people are on the same political page as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of France Emmanuel Macron, a number of social media users see eye to eye on one thing: they look great together.

Photographs of the leaders walking through the picturesque scenery of Taormina, Sicily, at the G7 summit Thursday quickly made the rounds on Twitter, where engaged citizens of the internet have dedicated themselves to captions about how picture perfect they are.

This was no walk in the park, though. They were among the geopolitical players there to discuss terrorism, Syria, North Korea, and the economy. The meeting comes after the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday evening, which catapulted security to the top of the summit's agenda.

"The Franco-Canadian friendship has a new face," Macron said after meeting with Trudeau.

"We have to meet the challenges of our generation," he later tweeted, along with a widely shared video, adding that they are both committed to "respond to issues related to terrorism, climate and economic cooperation.”

But those matters didn't stop the internet from going all "it's a bromance" on their discussion.

The two youthful leaders strolling along an environment often associated with romance combined to create the ideal meme fodder.

These were the pictures some had been waiting for. Earlier in May, the day Macron was voted in as France's next president, a significant number of global affairs fans promptly began comparing the former investment banker to his Canadian counterpart, hoping they would become best buds.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME