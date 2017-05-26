Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron talk during a bilateral meeting as they attend the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, on May 26, 2017 in Taormina, Sicily. The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the US and Italy will be joined by representatives of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as teams from Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria and Tunisia during the summit from May 26 to 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN (Photo credit should read STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron talk during a bilateral meeting as they attend the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, on May 26, 2017 in Taormina, Sicily. The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the US and Italy will be joined by representatives of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as teams from Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria and Tunisia during the summit from May 26 to 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN (Photo credit should read STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images) STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN—AFP/Getty Images

Whether or not people are on the same political page as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of France Emmanuel Macron , a number of social media users see eye to eye on one thing: they look great together.

Photographs of the leaders walking through the picturesque scenery of Taormina, Sicily, at the G7 summit Thursday quickly made the rounds on Twitter, where engaged citizens of the internet have dedicated themselves to captions about how picture perfect they are.

This was no walk in the park, though. They were among the geopolitical players there to discuss terrorism, Syria, North Korea, and the economy. The meeting comes after the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday evening, which catapulted security to the top of the summit's agenda.

"The Franco-Canadian friendship has a new face," Macron said after meeting with Trudeau.

"We have to meet the challenges of our generation," he later tweeted, along with a widely shared video, adding that they are both committed to "respond to issues related to terrorism, climate and economic cooperation.”

But those matters didn't stop the internet from going all "it's a bromance" on their discussion.

The two youthful leaders strolling along an environment often associated with romance combined to create the ideal meme fodder.

L'amitié franco-canadienne a un nouveau visage. @JustinTrudeau, à nous de relever les défis de notre génération ! #G7Taormina pic.twitter.com/8EdQopviov - Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 26, 2017

@youngvulgarian omfg I thought Macron picked a flower off the wall to give to Trudeau at the end there - Finn Darby (@FinnTD) May 26, 2017

ATTENTION EVERYONE. The first Macron/Trudeau picture has landed. I repeat: the first Macron/Trudeau picture has landed. pic.twitter.com/mQDSuWSI3K - Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 26, 2017

can't believe Justin has proposed already pic.twitter.com/r1kovkdeV5 - Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 26, 2017

Macron and Trudeau's summery stroll in Sicily looks insanely romantic pic.twitter.com/9RZsi7OIJM - Tara Mulholland (@tara_mulholland) May 26, 2017

These were the pictures some had been waiting for. Earlier in May, the day Macron was voted in as France's next president, a significant number of global affairs fans promptly began comparing the former investment banker to his Canadian counterpart, hoping they would become best buds.

So who is gonna write the first bromance fanfic between Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron #AskingForAFriend pic.twitter.com/lGjggbWYic - T a z e e n (@tazeen) May 7, 2017