Whether or not people are on the same political page as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of France Emmanuel Macron, a number of social media users see eye to eye on one thing: they look great together.
Photographs of the leaders walking through the picturesque scenery of Taormina, Sicily, at the G7 summit Thursday quickly made the rounds on Twitter, where engaged citizens of the internet have dedicated themselves to captions about how picture perfect they are.
This was no walk in the park, though. They were among the geopolitical players there to discuss terrorism, Syria, North Korea, and the economy. The meeting comes after the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday evening, which catapulted security to the top of the summit's agenda.
"The Franco-Canadian friendship has a new face," Macron said after meeting with Trudeau.
"We have to meet the challenges of our generation," he later tweeted, along with a widely shared video, adding that they are both committed to "respond to issues related to terrorism, climate and economic cooperation.”
But those matters didn't stop the internet from going all "it's a bromance" on their discussion.
The two youthful leaders strolling along an environment often associated with romance combined to create the ideal meme fodder.
These were the pictures some had been waiting for. Earlier in May, the day Macron was voted in as France's next president, a significant number of global affairs fans promptly began comparing the former investment banker to his Canadian counterpart, hoping they would become best buds.