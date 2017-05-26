Watch Live: Hillary Clinton Delivers Wellesley Commencement Address

Hillary Clinton will deliver the commencement address at her alma mater Wellesley College on Friday.

This isn't the first time the former Secretary of State has given the commencement address at Wellesley. She also spoke at graduation in 1992, and she was the college's first-ever student commencement speaker at her own graduation in 1969.

"[Clinton's] persistence, her love of service, and her commitment to fight for women and girls serves as a living example of how to make ‘what appears to be impossible, possible,’ as she said to her fellow graduating classmates at Wellesley in 1969," Wellesley College President Paula A. Johnson said in a statement .

She is scheduled to speak at about 10:30 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.