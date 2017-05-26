President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a bilateral meeting at the Villa Diodoro on the sidelines of the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, on May 26, 2017 in Taormina, Sicily.

President Trump told the Japanese Prime Minister Friday that North Korea is "a big problem" and pledged to fix it.

"It is very much on our minds... It's a big problem, it's a world problem and it will be solved," Trump said to Shinzo Abe ahead of a Group of Seven summit, Reuters reports . "At some point it will be solved. You can bet on that."

Trump and Abe are at the G7 summit in Sicily, the final stop on Trump's first foreign trip as president. According to Reuters , leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States will talk about North Korea at the summit, along with discussions on terrorism, Syria, and the global economy.