Watch Katy Perry's Tearful Tribute to the Manchester Attack Victims

Katy Perry paid tribute to the victims of Monday evening's terrorist attack outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester and called for a moment's silence during a performance on Thursday.

"It was hard. It was hard for you guys I know that, it was hard for me, because we all love music," the Firework singer told the audience in an intimate central London venue. "You think about it and you think 'that's my friend, that's my sister, that's my brother, that's my cousin, that's the person that loves music.'"

A tearful Perry continued: "It's awful. It's awful. It's awful. And whatever you can do to help you should. And if you can't do anything to help that's fine, but what you should do is not let them win."

'If you can't do anything to help that's fine, but what you should do, is not let them win.' Beautifully said, @KatyPerry 🙏 #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/XWaKF4dhxB - Capital (@CapitalOfficial) May 25, 2017

Grande and Perry are thought to be friends and rumors have circulated about them collaborating for a while. In 2013, Perry told Sirius XM that the then-up-and-coming 20-year-old had "the best female vocal in pop music today." She added: "She has literally the best voice, the best voice live. She kills it. She's so good."