More People Are Traveling This Memorial Day Weekend Than in Over a Decade

If you're getting out of town for the holiday weekend, you aren't alone. Far from it: estimates say this is going to be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in more than a decade.

AAA projects that 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this weekend. That's one million more travelers than last year, and the highest number since 2005.

Traffic will likely be snarled. 88.1% of travelers, or 34.6 million people, will hit the road this weekend, up 2.4% from last year. Some places are preparing. CBS Pittsburg reports that officials are suspending all construction work on the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the long weekend to try to accommodate the 2 million vehicles they expect on the toll road.

But you aren't safe from the crowds in the air, either. AAA expects 2.9 million people to fly this weekend, a jump of 5.5% from last year.