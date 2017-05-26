U.S.
Search
Sign In
manchester attackWatch Katy Perry's Tearful Tribute to the Manchester Attack Victims
watch-katy-perry-tearful-tribute-manchester-attack-victims
EgyptGunmen in Egypt Attack Bus Carrying Coptic Christians, Killing 24
moviesBest Movies of 2017 So Far
movies-lead
podcastsBest Podcast Episodes of 2017 So Far
podcast-new-lead
more-people-are-traveling-this-memorial-day-weekend-than-over-decade
Getty Images
Memorial Day

More People Are Traveling This Memorial Day Weekend Than in Over a Decade

Tessa Berenson
7:32 AM ET

If you're getting out of town for the holiday weekend, you aren't alone. Far from it: estimates say this is going to be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in more than a decade.

AAA projects that 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this weekend. That's one million more travelers than last year, and the highest number since 2005.

Traffic will likely be snarled. 88.1% of travelers, or 34.6 million people, will hit the road this weekend, up 2.4% from last year. Some places are preparing. CBS Pittsburg reports that officials are suspending all construction work on the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the long weekend to try to accommodate the 2 million vehicles they expect on the toll road.

But you aren't safe from the crowds in the air, either. AAA expects 2.9 million people to fly this weekend, a jump of 5.5% from last year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME