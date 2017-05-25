World
The carpet of floral tributes to the victims and injured of the Manchester Arena bombing covers the ground in St Ann's Square on May 25, 2017 in Manchester, England.  Christopher Furlong—Getty Images
United Kingdom

Crowd in Manchester Sings Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger' After Bombing

Abigail Abrams
May 25, 2017

A large crowd in Manchester, England joined in song on Thursday as they gathered to honor the victims of Monday's suicide bombing that left 22 people dead at an Ariana Grande concert.

Following a moment of silence in St. Ann’s Square, a woman began singing Oasis’ song “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, and the rest of the crowd soon joined in. The scene was captured by Josh Halliday, a reporter for the Guardian, who posted a video of the crowd on Twitter.

“Goosebumps!” he wrote. “The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis – Don’t Look Back in Anger after minutes silence.”

Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, the 32-year-old woman who began singing the song, said in an interview with People she was touched when those around her joined in the emotional tribute. “It was beautiful, I got goosebumps. It was such a lovely moment,” she told the magazine. Oasis formed in Manchester in 1991.

Bernsmeier-Rullow, who was born in Manchester and has lived there her whole life, said the song captured the feeling of her city.

“The song has just been in my head the last few days and it says it all: ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ is what Mancunians do. It’s a very Mancunian sentiment,” she told People. “When bad things happen we come together. We find the love rather than the hate.”

