ICE's Fugitive Operation Team
Britain Attack
Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley speaks to the media about the terrorist attack, outside New Scotland Yard in London, Friday March 24, 2017.
United Kingdom

British Police Resume Sharing Intel With U.S. Counterparts

Associated Press
6:23 PM ET

(MANCHESTER, England) — British police say they have resumed sharing intelligence about the Manchester bombing with U.S. counterparts.

Britain had halted the exchange of information after details of the Manchester investigation — including forensic crime-scene photos — appeared in U.S. media. The disclosure infuriated British officials, and Prime Minister Theresa May brought up the leaks with President Donald Trump at the NATO summit Thursday.

Mark Rowley is Britain's top counterterrorism officer and announced the resumption of intelligence-sharing late Thursday.

Rowley says that "having received fresh assurances, we are now working closely with our key partners around the world including all those in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance." The Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing group that includes the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Follow TIME