Science
Search
Sign In
United KingdomBritish Police Resume Sharing Intel With U.S. Counterparts
Britain Attack
NevadaNevada Moonlite Bunny Ranch Damaged After Semi-Truck Crashes Into Brothel
A view outside the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel in Carson City, Nev.
MontanaSheriff: Greg Gianforte Given Less Serious Charge Because 'Body Slam' Didn't Cause Serious Injury
Voters In Montana Head To The Polls In Special Congressional Election
CongressRepublican Senators Say Scathing Report on Health Care Bill Makes Repealing Obamacare Harder
Senate Energy Nomination Hearing To Consider Federal Energy Regulatory Commission And DOE Nominees
This image shows Jupiter’s south pole, as seen by NASA’s Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection.
This image shows Jupiter’s south pole, as seen by NASA’s Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Betsy Asher Hall/Gervasio Robles
space

Results From NASA's Juno Mission Show a 'Whole New Jupiter'

Justin Worland
5:31 PM ET
This image shows Jupiterâs south pole, as seen by NASAâs Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection.This image shows Jupiter’s south pole, as seen by NASA’s Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Betsy Asher Hall/Gervasio Robles 

A NASA mission to Jupiter that reached the planet last year has changed the way scientists view the largest planet in the solar system, showing polar cyclones the size of Earth and a giant "lumpy" magnetic field.

The Juno mission, which reached Jupiter after a five-year trek, provides a new perspective on the fifth planet which scientists have struggled to study because of its cloud cover. Juno's advantage relies on an orbit that allows it to come within 3,100 miles (5,000 km) of the planet's cloud tops.

“We knew, going in, that Jupiter would throw us some curves,” said Juno principal investigator Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio in press release. “But now that we are here we are finding that Jupiter can throw the heat, as well as knuckleballs and sliders. There is so much going on here that we didn’t expect that we have had to take a step back and begin to rethink of this as a whole new Jupiter.”

Scientists published the results in two studies in the journal Science and 44 papers in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. Results will come as the Juno probe continues to complete orbits every 53 days.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME