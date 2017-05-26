U.S.
President Trump Says North Korea Is a 'Big Problem' That 'Will Be Solved'
Watch Katy Perry's Tearful Tribute to the Manchester Attack Victims
More People Are Traveling This Memorial Day Weekend Than in Over a Decade
Gunmen in Egypt Attack Bus Carrying Coptic Christians, Killing 24
Republican Greg Gianforte celebrates after being declared the winner at an election night party for Montana's special House election, at the Hilton Garden Inn on May 25, 2017 in Bozeman, Montana.  Janie Osborne—Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Jared Kushner, Greg Gianforte’s Election Win and Memorial Day

Melissa Chan
8:46 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Jared Kushner, under FBI scrutiny, is willing to cooperate

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, has come under FBI scrutiny over meetings he had in December with Russian officials, according to the Associated Press. Kusher has not been accused of wrongdoing, and his attorney said he would “share with Congress what he knows about these meetings.”

GOP candidate wins election after assault charge

Republican Greg Gianforte won a special election in Montana for the state's at-large congressional seat, a day after being charged with assaulting a reporter. In his victory speech, Gianforte apologized for his actions and said sorry to Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, whom he allegedly body-slammed. “I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can’t take back. I’m not proud of what happened. I should not have responded in the way that I did, and for that, I’m sorry,” Gianforte said. “I should not have treated that reporter that way.”

Death rate from Alzheimer’s disease rises

The number of people dying from Alzheimer’s disease has been climbing in the last two decades, and experts warn the rate will continue to rise as the U.S. population keeps aging. Deaths from Alzheimer’s increased 55% from 1999 to 2014, according to the latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Alzheimer’s is an irreversible and progressive brain disease that affects about 5.4 million Americans, the CDC said.

Also:

The Manchester bombing suspect, Salman Abedi, called his mother before the attack to say, "forgive me."

Hurricane season is about to get stronger in the eastern U.S., federal forecasters said.

Four of the five fastest-growing U.S. cities are in Texas, according to the Census Bureau.

An accidental confession led police to a $500 million opium poppy field in North Carolina.

Siesta Beach in Florida is the best beach in America in 2017, according to an annual list.

Memorial Day, observed on Monday, has gone from a somber occasion to a summer celebration. Here's how it transformed.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Follow TIME