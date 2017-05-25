Newsfeed
An Unforgettable Evening - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Actor Tom Hanks attends An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
celebrities

Here's a Photo of Journalism Champ Tom Hanks Casually Sitting In on a Newspaper Meeting

Ashley Hoffman
3:01 PM ET

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg sat in on a Washington Post morning news meeting Thursday to prepare for their upcoming movie based on historical acts of journalism in the 1970s.

The Post's David Nakamura shared a snapshot of Hanks attentively following the official business of the day during what was likely a higher-than-average-profile meeting at the Post.

Hanks will star as editor Ben Bradlee alongside Meryl Streep, who will play publisher Kay Graham in a movie based on the Post's role in publishing stories on the 40-volume leaked study detailing American involvement in the Vietnam war.

The White House famously battled in court to stop both the New York Times and Washington Post from publishing stories about the secret documents in a milestone test of the public's right to information. It was “[t]he most massive leak of secret documents in U.S. history,” according to TIME’s 1971 account.

Hanks isn't exactly a total stranger to the newsroom — he's given the White House Press Association coffee machines a number of times throughout the years, and the man loves a typewriter. See the photo below.

