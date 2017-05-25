World
Search
Sign In
Health CareWill the Republican Health Care Bill Really Lower Premiums?
House Speaker Paul Ryan Holds Weekly Press Briefing At The Capitol
FBIJoe Lieberman Withdraws Name From Consideration for FBI Director
Lindsey Graham John McCain Joe Lieberman
celebritiesHere's a Photo of Journalism Champ Tom Hanks Casually Sitting In on a Newspaper Meeting
An Unforgettable Evening - Arrivals
MusicNiall Horan Definitely Thinks a One Direction Reunion Is in the Cards
102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango
Donald Trump

President Trump and Emmanuel Macron Just Had a Really Long Handshake

Associated Press
2:24 PM ET

(BRUSSELS) — U.S. President Donald Trump met his match in a handshake showdown with France's new president, Emmanuel Macron.

At their first meeting, ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, the two men locked hands for so long that knuckles started turning white.

Trump finally seemed ready to pull away — but Macron evidently wasn't. The French leader held the shake for a few seconds more. Both men's jaws seemed to clench.

Trump has described himself as "a germ freak" and called handshakes "barbaric." In his 1997 book "The Art of the Comeback," Trump wrote he'd "often thought of taking out a series of newspaper ads encouraging the abolishment of the handshake."

Trump's aversion to hand-shaking seemed to lessen over the course of the U.S. presidential campaign. He's now deep into an inaugural world tour that has forced him to exchange hand greetings with leaders from Israel to the Vatican.

Macron won France's election this month by positioning himself as the anti-Trump, embracing globalization and open borders and quoting philosophers.

But as a 39-year-old who has never held elected office, Macron clearly was excited about the appearance with the U.S. president, which cemented his status as a new global player — and as a formidable hand-shaker.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME