Politics
Search
Sign In
Health CareWill the Republican Health Care Bill Really Lower Premiums?
House Speaker Paul Ryan Holds Weekly Press Briefing At The Capitol
celebritiesHere's a Photo of Journalism Champ Tom Hanks Casually Sitting In on a Newspaper Meeting
An Unforgettable Evening - Arrivals
MusicNiall Horan Definitely Thinks a One Direction Reunion Is in the Cards
102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango
faithYoung Muslims From Across the World on the Challenges and Joys of Ramadan
Members of an Iranian family attend on A
Lindsey Graham John McCain Joe Lieberman
The three Senators, shown here in 2009, often appeared at each other's press conferences. Chris Kleponis—Getty Images
FBI

Joe Lieberman Withdraws Name From Consideration for FBI Director

Alana Abramson
3:04 PM ET

Former Connecticut Senator and Vice Presidential candidate Joseph Lieberman has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position of FBI Director, citing a desire to avoid conflicts of interest after the President Donald Trump retained a partner at Lieberman's law firm to represent him in ongoing Russia investigations.

Lieberman is senior counsel at the law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, whose name partner Marc Kasowitz was recently retained by Trump to represent him in matters related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Associated Press reports. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Robert Mueller as special prosecutor to investigate this matter on May 17.

"I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for this nomination," Lieberman wrote in a letter to President Trump, a copy of which was provided to TIME. "It would be best to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest," he said.

The White House announced last week that Lieberman was on the short list of people under consideration for FBI Director and that he was interviewing for the position. The permanent position remains vacant after President Trump fired James Comey earlier this month.

The announcement that Lieberman was being considered angered some lawmakers — mainly Democrats — who argued that the position should be given to someone with no history of electoral politics.

“All the voting history, all the party history, whatever it is, I would stay away from it. Stick with the professionals,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin told Politico.

Senator Sherrod Brown critiqued Lieberman for the very that caused him to withdraw his name: his place of employment.

"Look where he works now, a Trump law firm. That tells me a lot," Brown told Politico.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME