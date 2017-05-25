Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
viralHere's How You Can Make Your Own Fidget Spinner With LEGO Blocks
Hand Spinner Around Paris
moviesThe Story Behind Brad Pitt’s New Netflix Movie War Machine
War Machine
BrainThe Death Rate from Alzheimer’s Disease Is Climbing
alzheimers-disease
OpinionA Historian's Reflections on What John F. Kennedy Meant to Americans
'Breaking The Trade Barrier' With JFK
Exotic Hawaiian Pineapple
A row of brightly colored Hawaiian pineapple plants. sbossert—Getty Images/iStockphoto
Food & Drink

Goodbye Unicorn Food, Hello Pink Pineapples: Here Comes the Latest Instagram Trend

Elisabeth Sherman / Food and Wine
1:19 PM ET

In the summer, food is more beautiful with a pink hue: Rosé, Frappuccinos, cakes – and now, pink pineapples.

The strange new strain of everyone’s favorite tropical fruit has actually been in development by Del Monte Fresh Produce since 2005, but the pictures of their hot pink perfection began to surface again last week. Now they’re taking over Instagram feeds just in time for summer.

Yes, they’re cute but can you eat them? Last December, the FDA gave pink pineapples its seal of approval, meaning they can be sold in grocery stores. Now, Del Monte and Dole are teaming up like two produce superheroes to grow the pink pineapples in Hawaii and Costa Rica.

Even if the FDA says they’re safe to eat – or wedge on the edge of your cocktail glass by the pool – they are indeed genetically modified. Del Monte, which received the patent to create that signature “extra sweet pink flesh pineapple,” appropriately named Rosé, in 2012, turned the pineapples pink using lycopene, the substance that gives tomatoes their fire engine red color, and makes watermelons pink as well, meaning you’ve probably already safely eaten plenty of lycopene in your life.

Pink Pineapples exist #PinkPineapples

A post shared by Alex (@9_________god) on

Apparently, the addition of lycopene also makes the pink pineapples even sweeter than regular pineapple, which is already packed with sugar. But something else tells us that when these pink pineapples finally hit grocery stores, people won’t care how they taste – as long as they look good in a smoothie, tacos, or on the picnic table.

🍍💕 #PinkPineapples are real! The unicorn of the vegetation world. . . . (Tho they're probably not good for you)

A post shared by IVY KIRZHNER™ (@ivykirzhner) on

This article originally appeared on FoodandWine.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME