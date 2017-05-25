World
Greece's outgoing Prime Minister Lucas P
Greece's outgoing Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (L) arrives for a meeting with President Karolos Papoulias at Presidential palace in Athens May 7, 2012.  ARIS MESSINIS—AFP/Getty Images
Greece

Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos Wounded in Athens Blast

Associated Press
12:48 PM ET

(ATHENS, Greece) — Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has been wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens.

Authorities say the daytime blast left the 69-year-old Papademos with non-life-threatening injuries.

Papademos served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012 and is a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank.

Police said two other people in the car were also wounded.

Police didn't immediately confirm news media reports that the blast was caused by a parcel bomb.

