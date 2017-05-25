Politics
Search
Sign In
weatherHurricane Season Is About to Get Stronger After Years of Calmer Waters
hurricane matthew hurricane season 2017
TelevisionCobie Smulders Hits the Gym in Netflix's New Show Friends From College
"Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Campaigns'That Is Wrong.' Paul Ryan Says Greg Gianforte Should Apologize for Attack on Reporter
House Speaker Paul Ryan Addresses The Media After Party Conference Meeting
CrimePlayboy Model Dani Mathers Ordered to Clean Graffiti After Sharing Photo of Naked Woman at Gym
Dani Mathers Court Appearance
Aerial view of the Pentagon
Aerial view of the Pentagon Hisham Ibrahim—Getty Images
Military

Over 100 Iraqi Civilians Killed After U.S. Strike on Mosul Building in March, Pentagon Says

Lolita C. Baldor and Robert Burns / AP
12:09 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A Pentagon investigation has found that more than 100 civilians were killed after the U.S. dropped a bomb on a building in Mosul, Iraq, in March.

The probe found that the U.S. bomb triggered secondary explosions from devices clandestinely planted there by Islamic State fighters. And the military says the secondary blasts caused the concrete building to collapse.

It was likely the largest single incident of civilian deaths since the U.S. air campaign against ISIS began in 2014.

The lead investigator is Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew Isler. Isler says 101 civilians in the building were killed, and another four died in a nearby building. He says 36 civilians remain unaccounted for.

The deaths represent about a quarter of all civilian deaths since the U.S. air campaign began.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME