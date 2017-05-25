Playboy Model Dani Mathers Ordered to Clean Graffiti After Sharing Photo of Naked Woman at Gym

Model Dani Mathers stands during court proceedings for a hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on May 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The Playboy model who secretly snapped a photo of a naked woman at an LA Fitness gym last year and shared it on social media will spend 30 days cleaning up graffiti as punishment, the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled Wednesday.

Dani Mathers used Snapchat to take a photo of a naked 70-year-old woman in July 2016, captioning it, "If I can't unsee this then you can't either." She had pleaded not guilty to invasion of privacy charges at the time.

The photo sparked national outrage, and critics accused the model of body shaming.

"Body shaming can devastate its subject," Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feurer said, according to USA Today . "People are mocked, they're humiliated and in ways they can never fully get back."

Mathers was ordered to pay $60 to replace a backpack that can be seen in the photo to prevent people from identifying the subject. She also was ordered to not take photos or videos of people and post them online without their permission.

The 2015 Playmate of the Year has since apologized for taking the photo. She also lost modeling jobs and a gig as a radio host, her lawyers told USA Today .

"She really apologizes from the bottom of her heart for what happened," defense attorney Thomas Mesereau said, according to the Associated Press . "She never thought this would come out like this. Never intended to hurt anyone."

Mather will also be under probation for three years.