Ideas
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Pushes NATO Members to Pay 'Their Fair Share'
European Council President Donald Tusk speaks to President Trump after welcoming him at the E.U. headquarters, as part of the NATO meeting, in Brussels on May 25, 2017.
MilitaryOver 100 Iraqi Civilians Killed After U.S. Strike on Mosul Building in March, Pentagon Says
Aerial view of the Pentagon
photographyCelebrate Summer With Vintage Photos of Swimming Pools Across America
Color photographs of backyard pools in 1960.
Mental Health/PsychologyWhy Instagram Is the Worst Social Media for Mental Health
confusion 2 mental health self betterment motto stock
Mature Woman Taking a Nap
Mature woman with long grey hair and blue glasses taking an afternoon nap on a green bed. Rob Van Petten—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Too Much Sleep Can Be Risky for Older Americans

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. For older Americans, too much sleep can be risky.

By Michael S. Goldberg in BU Today

2. OPEC is dead.

By Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry in the Week

3. Soon, you can have any clothing you like generate power for your phone.

By the University of Massachusetts Amherst

4. Americans want more than higher education is giving.

By Anne-Marie Slaughter in the Atlantic

5. The secret to happiness might be ignoring what you can’t change.

By Massimo Pigliucci in Aeon

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME