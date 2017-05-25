Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionOrlando Bloom's Son Thinks He's a Superdad for an Understandable Reason
19th Shanghai International Film Festival - Bliss Media Press Conference
Donald TrumpStephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump's Budget With Simple Math
First Lady Michelle Obama Hosts Event For Spouses Of Government Leaders During UN General Assembly
moviesEvery Name Dwayne Johnson Calls Zac Efron in Baywatch
BAYWATCH zac efron dwayne johnson
ZikaZika Was Spreading Long Before Experts Realized It
mosquito
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Dimitrios Kambouris—Getty Images
Music

DJ Khaled Just Proved He's the Ultimate Rihanna Fanboy

Raisa Bruner
11:25 AM ET

DJ Khaled, master of hype, is expressing his ultimate excitement on social media, above and beyond his normal level of ecstatic communication. The reason? The longstanding DJ says he's managed to get Rihanna to contribute vocals to his upcoming album, Grateful, which he's been drumming up support for during the last few months. In a slew of Instagram posts, Khaled — who's currently riding high with his top-charting "I'm the One" collaboration featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Quavo — said that the Rihanna vocals are in, bookending the announcement with a ton of exclamation points and a number of Rihanna portraits.

Khaled is best known for his uncanny ability to bring hip-hop's big names together. From Jay Z to Future, Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and a slew of other major players in the space, Khaled's rise to major-key fame has been built on his collaborations with his rolodex of top artists. He even managed to get a Beyoncé feature on "Shining," the first single off the new album.

But this marks the first time Rihanna has deigned to lend her voice to his work. Nicki Minaj is also expected to feature on a track in Grateful, for which he has yet to confirm a release date. Until then, we can expect lots more hype and posts of gratitude from the expressive producer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME