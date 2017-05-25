Late Show host Stephen Colbert speaks while serving as emcee at Broadway's Jacobs Theater on September 19, 2016 in New York City.

Earlier this week, news started circulating that President Trump’s proposed budget was based on a math error, a very large one, too. “It turns out that the entire budget is based on a $2 trillion math error,” said Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show . While theoretically the budget is meant to boost economic growth enough to pay for $2 trillion in spending within 10 years, critics say it contained an accounting error that adds up to a $2 trillion oversight .

Colbert had an idea about the source of the questionable computing. “There is a simple explanation for how this happened: Donald Trump is an idiot,” Colbert quipped, adding another possibility into the mix: “Or, he’s lying.”

While White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney stands by the numbers in the budget, saying during a press briefing, that the double counting was done “on purpose” because “you don't want to make too many assumptions.”

Colbert was not impressed with the explanation, retorting: “You don't want to make assumptions because when you assume, you make an a-- out of you, Mick Mulvaney.”

