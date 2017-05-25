Newsfeed
Meghan Overdeep / InStyle
10:29 AM ET

Tina Knowles is still basking in the glow of her daughter Beyoncé's star-studded push party from the weekend. And honestly, with a celebration like that, who could blame her?

Entertainment Tonight spoke with Tina and her husband Richard Lawson at the premiere of Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland Tuesday night, and the grandma-to-be had nothing but good things to say about the African-inspired fête. "It was excellent, I had so much fun," she told ET.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Tina, 63, also couldn't help but address Beyoncé's incredible style. "I think a lot came from me but also, just like the shower, that's her vision and I just help make is come alive, you know ... but all of my girls just have such great style and I'm just so proud."

"I'm sure they got a little bit from their mama, you know," she joked.

Tina also shared that Beyoncé is more than ready to give birth.

"She's doing great, she's just ready to—you know, she's ready to see her babies," she shared.

Oh yes, Tina, we know. We can't wait either. Let's hope that push party worked its magic!

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com

Follow TIME